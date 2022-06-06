Q. Do you have information on foods for brain health?
A. What is brain health? Brain function can be broken down into cognitive and emotional abilities. Cognitive function relates to information processing and emotional function refers to how well we respond to and translate feelings. Brain function can be impacted by injury, age and life events — and also by the foods we eat. For example, monounsaturated fats in avocados and olive oil may lower the risk of cognitive decline, while diets high in saturated fats may increase the risk of neurological diseases. To help prolong the life of a fully functioning brain, we need to eat foods that benefit our brain health.
Add these brain-nourishing foods to your cart the next time you shop:
Leafy greens - A recent study found that folate and lutein found in leafy greens such as kale and spinach may slow cognitive decline. Other leafy greens to try include Swiss chard, arugula, romaine lettuce and collard greens.
Berries - These contain high levels of flavonoids, associated with impacting the flow of oxygen and blood, which can lead to boosted concentration. Examples include blueberries, raspberries, black berries and strawberries.
Nuts - Many nuts — especially walnuts — contain omega-3 fatty acids that fight inflammation and help protect cells against oxidative stress, which can be harmful to the brain. Don’t limit yourself to just one kind of nut. Include almonds, pistachios and cashews too.
Fish - Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon can help support healthy blood flow to the brain, which may assist in brain development and improving memory. Other fish that contain omega-3 fats are herring, anchovies, mackerel, sardines, tuna and halibut.
Whole grains - Barley, brown rice and buckwheat are among whole grains packed with vitamin E, which protects cells from damage and may help delay or prevent age-related cognitive decline. Serve these grains as a side dish like you would rice.
Include a variety of the brain-nourishing foods listed above to follow the MIND diet, which is a combination of the DASH and Mediterranean diet, for optimal brain health as you age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.