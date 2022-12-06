Q. Our 6-year-old is a tad overweight — could stand to lose three to five pounds to be more healthy. She is TERRIBLY picky and feels she needs to eat all day long. We have tried all sorts of fruits and veggies and she won’t eat them. What can we do to help replace the high-carb items with snacks that are going to help her?
A. It is great to hear that you are trying to take steps to help your daughter live a healthy lifestyle. Just as every adult is different, so is every child. Your daughter has a natural way of growing that is right for her body and, although it may not appear ideal, her body knows how much to eat for it to grow that way. Instead of focusing on the weight itself, try to include more activity into her daily life. Try family activities such as skiing or tubing, walks, soccer, going on a bike ride or trying a new activity (weather permitting). Keeping the body busy generally keeps the mind off food, and being active is beneficial to anyone!
When it comes to having a picky eater, don’t fear — you’re not alone! Children have much different palates than adults do, and they take a while to expand their tastes. Continue to encourage her to try new foods without forcing them and in time she may decide she actually likes them. Studies show that children need to be introduced to food seven or more times before they actually know if they enjoy eating it or not.
Get your daughter involved in grocery shopping, menu planning and meal preparations. This way she will have some ownership in the meal and may be more willing to try something that she has contributed to.
At your daughter’s age, she wants more independence with eating, but she still needs structure and support of family meals and scheduled snacks. This will help prevent her from wanting to graze throughout the day and will instill good eating habits for the future. Try to schedule three meals a day at set times and make rules about snack times. For example, she can have a snack after school at the table, but no snacking during homework or watching television.
If you enjoy reading, I highly recommend the author Ellyn Satter. She is a registered dietitian and her books are wonderful for parents searching for guidance on feeding their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.