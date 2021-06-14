NORTH MANKATO — Forest Lake knocked off No. 1 seed Stillwater and No. 4 Chanhassen on Tuesday to reach the championship game of the Class AAA softball tournament at Caswell Park.
Forest Lake downed Chanhassen 5-4 in the semifinals. Bethany Weiss was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs. Hannah Tong got the win in relief, allowing one run on three and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.
Forest Lake faces Rosemount in the championship game at noon Wednesday.
Rosemount 8, Centennial 3: Izzy Yahr had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, as Rosemount won the semifinal game.
Macy Fry added two hits. Jessa Snippes was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Forest Lake 8, Stillwater 5: Logan Anderson homered as Forest Lake eliminated the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.
Megan Wolff had two hits and two RBIs.
Allison Benning homered twice for Stillwater.
Chanhassen 1, Elk River 0, 9 innings: Karina Tollberg's RBI single allowed Chanhassen to advance out of the quarterfinals.
Tollberg had three hits, while Grace Clausen had two.
Sydney Schwartz allowed just two hits and one walk with 18 strikeouts.
Centennial 5, Hopkins 3: Helene Krage hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing Centennial to claim the quarterfinal victory.
Krage and Ella Fidler each had two hits. Krage was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Rosemount 6, Lakeville North 2: Rosemount scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the quarterfinal game.
Snippes had a two-run single in the rally. Cece Hanson, Isabelle Nosan and Sophie Sprang also had RBIs for Rosemount.
Class A
Randolph 10, Sebeka 0, 5 innings: Morgyn Otte allowed one hit with 12 strikeouts as top-seeded Randolph advanced won the quarterfinal game.
Megan Erickson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs, and Carly Kimmes also had three hits.
Browerville-Eagle Valley 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1, 8 innings: Leona May and Megan Benning each had an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as Browerville-Eagle Valley pulled off the quarterfinal victory.
Marissa Callahan pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 5, Cherry 2: Morgan Pap hit a three-run homer to highlight the quarterfinal victory.
Brooklyn Moss added two RBIs for Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian, and Makenzie Snyder had two hits.
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6, Springfield 3: BGMR took advantage of five errors to survive the quarterfinal matchup.
Lauren Kvien had three hits and an RBI, and Erika Howell and Jacey Wojchowski each had two hits.
