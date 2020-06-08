Former Boston College goalie Ryan Edquist is transferring to Minnesota State to play his final season.
A Lakeville native, Edquist will be eligible immediately as a grad transfer, and is slated to be the backup for returning stater Dryden McKay.
Edquist was a backup for most of his career at Boston College, as he's made only three starts over the past two seasons. He'll be the third grad transfer at goalie for MSU in the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.