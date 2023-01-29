Amanda Wirig hasn’t given up her dream of owning a brick-and-mortar art gallery, but for the time being the Mankato native is putting her energies into her less expensive virtual 199 North Weatherly Gallery.
If you don’t recognize that address, it’s the TV home of Mary Richards, Rhoda Morgenstern and Phyllis Lindstrom in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” The home viewers see in the show is near where Wirig now lives in Minneapolis. She borrowed that address from Moore as an homage, of sorts, to her longtime idol and role model.
Wirig uses ArtPlacer, a software that provides gallery layouts that can be populated with digital representations of artwork, to provide a simulated gallery experience.
“It’s a 3-D augmented reality room that you walk through, and you can place art digitally on the walls,” she said via Zoom from Minneapolis. “And then you can have people walk through, kind of like a video game.”
When someone visits www.119northweatherly.com, they are greeted by a close-up photo of Mary’s house. Click on the “View Exhibition Here” button and you’re transported to the entry for the exhibit, complete with partial white walls, wood-grain floor and art on the walls. All colors can be changed.
In the lower right corner is a six-button panel that allows you to “move” left, right, backward and forward, or turn left or right. Wirig describes it like a video game without the joystick, or you can also think of yourself as a controlled Roomba vacuum.
During the pandemic, when public spaces such as galleries were shut down, creatives sought alternatives to retain as much of the experience as possible and provide options to earn money. This acceptance of technology also can be used by artists who can’t afford casting about for what can be expensive gallery possibilities.
“Because most opportunities for artists out there are so expensive, I wanted to do this to make it feasible,” she said. While it could cost $50 or more for artists to submit to a gallery, if accepted there are additional costs of shipping, insurance and return shipping.
At 119 North Weatherly, it costs $10 per piece to submit, pieces can be “shipped” as attachments to a simple email, and audiences from around the world can view works they’d otherwise not be able to see, 24 hours a day. Plus, pieces can be in multiple galleries simultaneously.
“The pluses of this kind of gallery is that it’s a painless hanging process,” said Amy Abts, who is displaying some of her ink on cold press paper pieces. She has shown works in Duluth and Seattle. Many artists also have active websites, Etsy and/or Instagram pages.
Obviously, being able to leisurely click through gallery pieces in her pajamas in January in Minnesota is a cozy alternative, she said.
“The only minus I’ve found is that bold, colorful, less-detailed work looks better (in person), probably because of pixilation,” Abts said. Wirig said using low-resolution artwork helps reduce theft of original works by copy-and-print art thieves.
Artist Tom Rosenthal has had mostly positive experiences with virtual galleries, he said.
Most notably, he has posted with Independent Image Gallery in Chongqing, China. He has shown his graphic design and typography-rooted pop art in small independent galleries in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, as well as across the U.S. and internationally.
“The virtual exhibits, of course, were a necessity at the peak of the pandemic. I have had some meaningful exchanges with other artists and some positive feedback,” Rosenthal said.
The biggest plus he finds with virtual galleries is that all forms, shapes and sizes of work can be shown at practically no cost. A drawback, depending on the online format, is it can be easy for your work to get passed over or underemphasized, he added.
Currently, Wirig’s $12/month software allows only 50 pieces in any exhibit. Her first exhibit — “Open Wide!” — drew 110 submissions from around the world. She has chosen to stay small to start, is unable to accept three-dimensional pieces, and won’t include any of her own works.
ArtPlacer has even included benches in the virtual gallery, encouraging people to stop and take a closer look, Wirig said. Clicking on the work brings up a larger image, as if moving toward it in person. Clicking on “Learn More” shows the artist’s name, size, date, description and price. One more click and the artwork can be purchased.
Artist Susan Solomon likes the opportunity to reach people through virtual galleries, but also sees shortcomings when it comes to making sales. She paints landscapes and still-life works that tend to resemble stained glass.
“It’s easier to direct people to an online gallery and social media is worldwide, but in my experience, people who want to purchase art enjoy the in-person human touch of going to a gallery and seeing the work in real life,” Solomon said. It’s not like buying groceries or blue jeans online.
Even the software option of viewing the artwork on your virtual wall only goes so far when you’re considering dropping hundreds of dollars on what you’ve only viewed as a low-resolution JPG file on your laptop. One potential buyer who contacted Solomon turned out to not be ready to buy.
All proceeds from sales at 119 North Weatherly go to the artist. Wirig said she enjoys creating the opportunity for artists and is investigating grant options to help defray software costs and her time. Right now she’s continuing to explore possibilities.
“I have had to miss out on so many opportunities because I couldn’t afford it. And this is a way for me to create opportunities for others,” especially those who wouldn’t ordinarily get the option to exhibit, she said.
