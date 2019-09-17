Here's Jenny Vetter's goal vs. #1 Grand Valley State. Mavericks finish the weekend strong going 2-0 against a pair of Top-4 teams in Division II. @NorthernSunConf pic.twitter.com/xP00sImMgj— Minnesota State Soccer (@MSU_Mavs_Soccer) September 15, 2019
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team clearly isn’t afraid of a big challenge, even if it’s one that might threaten an impressive unbeaten streak on its home field.
The Mavericks, who hadn’t lost on The Pitch, since early in the 2016 season — a span of nearly three full seasons — put a couple of tough opponents on this year’s early home schedule.
There were four nationally ranked teams on the MSU campus over the weekend with Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams Minnesota State and Bemidji State, ranked Nos. 25 and No. 18, respectively, taking on No. 4 Central Missouri and No. 1 Grand Valley State, both “perennial powerhouses,” according to Mavericks coach Brian Bahl.
“Coming into it, we looked at the weekend thinking this will be a daunting challenge,” Bahl said. “But we looked at it as an opportunity to challenge ourselves and get better.”
The Mavericks indeed kept their home-pitch streak intact, improving it to 35 games (with 30 wins), with a 2-0 victory over the Jennies on Friday and a dramatic, 1-0 win over the top-ranked Lakers on Sunday. It was the first regular-season loss for Grand Valley State since 2017. The Lakers’ lone loss last season came in the Division II national championship game.
“It ended up being pretty special,” Bahl said. “I don’t know how many teams in Division I, Division II or Division III soccer have taken down two top-5 teams in the same weekend — and shut them both out.”
Against Grand Valley State, sophomore forward Jenny Vetter, a Mankato native, scored the lone goal with a little more than five minutes remaining in regulation, and senior goalkeeper Alexa Rabune stopped eight shots on goal for the shutout victory.
Rabune, who was named NSIC Goaltender of the Week on Monday, has not allowed a goal in three games this season. She also made four saves against Central Missouri on Friday and four in Minnesota State’s 6-0, season-opening victory over Missouri Southern State at Kansas City, Missouri. She now has 21 career shutouts, which ranks second all-time at Minnesota State.
“Alexa was fantastic in goal,” Bahl said. “She kept us in the game. She made a lot of saves and gave us a chance at the end.”
The Lakers attempted 25 shots against the Mavericks, who got off just eight attempts of their own, putting five on net.
“That’s the most pressure that we’ve seen on our back line this whole season,” Rabune said. “Honestly, our back line, they kept us in the game. Without them it would have been a completely different score.”
That set the stage for the speedy Vetter, who ran down a through ball from senior Dakota Wendell, dribbled a bit and put the ball into the goal near the left post.
Vetter, a 2018 Mankato East graduate, leads the Mavericks with three goals after scoring four as a freshman.
Another sophomore, Brynn Desens, who had four goals and two assists last season, has two goals and three assists this season, scoring in Friday’s win, as did freshman Tia Martin.
As good as the weekend was, the games weren’t necessarily major upsets.
Minnesota State has had good teams for a long time. In Bahl’s six seasons, the Mavericks have won four NSIC regular-season championships and five conference tournament titles, including last year’s playoff title. They’ve also made the NCAA tournament each year, as well as the two previous years, making eight straight appearances.
Since 2011, Minnesota State has not lost more than three games in a single season.
There might be something different about this year’s team, though, according to the coach.
“The difference with this team right now compared to some of our really good teams is our intensity level and our work rate,” Bahl said. “We have skill and talent and athleticism, but the biggest thing is our work rate and our intensity. They’re through the roof right now.”
The Mavericks will open NSIC play on Friday at Winona State and will play Sunday at Upper Iowa. Their next home game is Friday, Sept. 27 against Minnesota Duluth.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press’ sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
