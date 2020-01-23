Death penalty sought in cop killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prosecutors announced Thursday that they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a rookie Sacramento policewoman in an ambush last year.
Adel Sambrano Ramos, 46, appeared in court and showed no reaction to the prosecutors’ decision in a hearing that lasted only a few moments, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Russian admits massive card scam
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian national pleaded guilty Thursday to running a website that helped people commit more than $20 million in credit-card fraud.
Aleksei Burkov, 29, of St. Petersburg, Russia, entered the plea to charges including fraud and money laundering in a federal court in Alexandria.
Israeli officials have suggested Russia sought Burkov’s release by offering an exchange for Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli woman who received a seven-year prison sentence in Moscow on marijuana charges.
Student barred over hair length
MONT BELVIEU, Texas — A black Texas high school student won’t be allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks, his family says.
Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in Southeast Texas, has had dreadlocks for years and says it’s part of his identity and culture. Deandre’s family is from Trinidad, and he said the men in his family often grow their dreadlocks to below their waist.
The Associated Press
