Alabama governor sorry for blackface
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey apologized Thursday for wearing blackface decades ago, becoming the latest politician to face scrutiny over racially insensitive photos and actions from their university days.
“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can — going forward — to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s,” Ivey, 74, said.
EPA set to ease methane rules
WASHINGTON — Oil and gas companies would face looser controls on emissions of potent climate-changing methane gas under a proposal expected from the Trump administration as soon as Thursday, oil industry and environmental groups say.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s plan would ease requirements on oil and gas sites to monitor for methane leaks and plug them.
Sasha Obama going to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former President Barack Obama’s younger daughter, Sasha, is poised to begin her college career at the University of Michigan next week.
Sasha, whose legal name is Natasha, was seen by students attending summer freshman orientation and again this week accompanied by men believed to be Secret Service agents.
Sasha Obama is on a path different from her family members: attending a public Big Ten university instead of seeking an Ivy League education.
