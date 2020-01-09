California eyes entering med market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state to make its own prescription drugs under a proposal announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says it
would “take the power
out of the hands of gre-
edy pharmaceutical com-panies.”
His proposal also would create a single market for drug pricing in California, with companies having to bid to sell their medicine at a uniform price. One expert said that piece would have the bigger impact.
3rd body recovered in Idaho avalanche
KELLOGG, Idaho — A third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort was recovered Thursday, and searchers confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Two other skiers were killed in Tuesday’s avalance at the Silver Mountain Resort, and four survivors were extricated.
Steyer qualifies for next debate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Billionaire Tom Steyer qualified Thursday for
next week’s Democratic presidential debate,
putting him on stage in
Iowa alongside five other candidates.
“This campaign has a fair bit of momentum right now,” he said while campaigning in New Hampshire after learning he’d qualified.
He’ll join former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday in Des Moines.
The Associated Press
Commented
