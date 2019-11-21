‘Ghost gun’ used in school shooting
LOS ANGELES — The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two fellow students and wounded three others last week at a Southern California high school used an unregistered, untraceable “ghost gun,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday.
Villanueva told media outlets that Nathaniel Berhow’s .45 caliber, 1911-model replica semi-automatic pistol was assembled from gun parts and did not have a serial number.
Court overturns law aimed at Trump
LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump does not have to disclose his
tax returns to appear
as a candidate on California’s primary ballot next spring, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday.
The law, the first of its kind in the nation and aimed squarely at Trump, violates a specification of the state constitution calling for an “inclusive open presidential primary ballot,” the court said.
Hail falls like snow in Arizona
PHOENIX — Large hail coated the desert in parts of the Phoenix metro area as a string of storms that unleashed three days of wet weather blew out of Arizona.
Some people said hail as small as a marble covered their property, while others say they saw hail as big as a silver dollar.
TV news helicopters shot video of children sledding on a hill covered by snow-like hail west of Phoenix and golfers in Scottsdale playing on courses blanketed by hail.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.