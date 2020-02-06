Texas executes murderer of five
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Dallas man was executed Thursday evening for a shooting in which he killed his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago.
Prosecutors say Abel Ochoa was high on crack cocaine and looking for money to buy more drugs when he started shooting inside his home in August 2002.
House passes pro-union bill
WASHINGTON — In a move that supporters said would help working families, the Democratic-controlled House has approved a bill that would make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.
The House approved the bill, 224-194, on Thursday. The measure is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate and faces a veto threat from the White House.
Audit: Senator misused vehicle
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley made campaign stops while traveling in a state vehicle during his time as Missouri’s attorney general, an audit released Thursday found.
The review by the office of state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson, found Hawley stopped for political events while using a government vehicle and security detail leading up to his successful bid for Senate. Hawley unseated former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill two years later.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.