Scalia confirmed for Labor post
WASHINGTON — Corporate lawyer Eugene Scalia received Senate confirmation Thursday to be secretary of labor in a 53-44 party-line vote.
The vote followed a similar partisan divide in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when it voted Tuesday to advance Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Scalia succeeds Alex Acosta, who resigned as labor secretary in July amid a scandal over a plea deal related to billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Lorenzo now a Category 4 storm
MIAMI — Forecasters
say Lorenzo has become
one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes on record in the central tropical Atlantic.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lorenzo grew Thursday to a dangerous Category 4 storm with top sustained winds of 130 mph. It says the hurricane could strengthen further still. The storm poses no immediate threat to land as it moves west-northwest over the central Atlantic at 13 mph.
Baggage handler charged in thefts
NEW YORK — Authorities say a Delta Airlines baggage handler has been arrested on charges of stealing over $250,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Quincy Thorpe was arrested at his Brooklyn home Thursday. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.
The cash was part of eight bags of both U.S. and foreign currency delivered to the airport by armored car on Tuesday.
