Lebanese protest
currency collapse
BEIRUT — Hundreds of Lebanese poured into the streets to protest the tumbling of the national currency to a new low against the dollar Thursday, blocking roads and highways in several places across the small country that had started slowly opening up after months of coronavirus restrictions.
In Beirut and other cities, protesters burned tires and pieces of wood and chanted against government officials to protest the economic crisis while waving the Lebanese flags.
U.S., Iraq begin
strategic talks
BAGHDAD — The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is expected to focus on the nation's dire economic crisis.
The talks, which began with an initial meeting in the afternoon with participants tuning in online because of the coronavirus measures, are expected to drag out over several months.
Egypt to reopen
tourist destinations
CAIRO — Egypt will reopen select tourist destinations to international charter flights starting July 1, the Cabinet said Thursday, allowing travelers from around the world to return to parts of the country less hard-hit by the coronavirus.
The decision comes even as the pandemic surges in the densely populated capital of Cairo and other major cities, where many people say they can’t find a hospital bed.
The Associated Press
