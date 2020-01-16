Guatemala blocks would-be caravan
EL CINCHADO, Guatemala — Guatemalan police accompanied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept up the majority of a group of some 300 migrants Thursday, loaded them on buses and took them back to the Honduran border, effectively dashing their plans to travel together in a “caravan” with hopes of reaching the United States.
Near another border point, a different group of about 600 rested at a shelter after crossing the frontier earlier in the day and encountering no resistance from police.
Ukraine to probe survelliance of envoy
KYIV, Ukraine — Police in Ukraine are investigating whether the U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance by an unknown party before the Trump administration recalled her from Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
In announcing the investigation, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the country’s police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”
Panama: Sect killed 7 in ritual
PANAMA CITY — Seven people were killed in a bizarre religious ritual in a jungle community in Panama, in which indigenous residents were rounded up by about 10 lay preachers and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes to make them “repent their sins,” authorities said Thursday.
Police freed 14 members of the Ngabé Buglé indigenous group who had been tied up and beaten with wooden cudgels and Bibles.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.