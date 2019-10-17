Venezuela lands rights panel seat
Venezuela’s government — long accused of torture, persecuting its political rivals and shunned by more than 50 nations — beat out Costa Rica to win a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday in a contentious vote.
Washington and others were hoping to sideline the South American country amid a larger push to isolate the Nicolás Maduro regime.
Tax protests spread through Lebanon
BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters in Beirut early Friday after they tried to push through security barriers around the government headquarters amid some of the largest demonstrations the country has seen in years.
The protests erupted over the government’s plan to impose new taxes during a severe economic crisis, with people taking their anger out on politicians they accuse of corruption and decades of mismanagement.
Crude oil stains Brazilian beach
RIO DE JANEIRO — Crude oil contaminating the northeastern coast of Brazil has reached the town of Maragogi, one of the region’s main tourist beaches, its mayor said on Thursday.
Images on local television showed dozens of people in Maragogi, known for its natural pools of crystalline water, shoveling and raking the sand in an attempt to remove the sludge from the coast. The region is known as the “Brazilian Caribbean.”
