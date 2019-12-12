Plane wreckage found in Antarctic
SANTIAGO, Chile — Searchers combing Antarctic seas have recovered parts of a military transport plane and human remains belonging to some of the 38 people aboard who vanished en route to the frozen continent, Chilean officials said Thursday.
Air Force Gen. Arturo Merino said at a news conference that based on the condition of the remains, he believed it would be “practically impossible” that any survivors would be pulled from the water alive.
EU agrees on climate target
BRUSSELS — EU leaders broke a deadlock early Friday and claimed a deal over a key climate target by committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, sidestepping the objections of Poland, one of the bloc’s biggest economies.
Poland failed to commit to the deal but couldn’t stop the summit meeting from endorsing “the objective of achieving a climate-neutral EU by 2050,” as the conclusions read.
Baghdad mob hangs teen’s corpse
BAGHDAD — An angry mob killed a 16-year-old and strung up the corpse by its feet from a traffic pole after the teen shot and killed six people Thursday, including four anti-government protesters, Iraqi officials said.
Dozens of people pointed their cellphones at the body dangling high above them in a central Baghdad square. Videos circulating on social media showed the young man being beaten and dragged across the street.
The Associated Press
