Virus hits key
Israeli, Iranian
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s parliament speaker has contracted the new coronavirus, the country's highest-ranking government figure yet to catch the disease, while in Israel, several top officials entered quarantine when the health minister tested positive on Thursday.
Iran's parliament announced Ali Larijani’s illness on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine. Iran, the regional epicenter of the virus, has been fighting one of the world's worst outbreaks.
U.S. gives Estonia
anti-tank missiles
HELSINKI — The United States says it has delivered 128 anti-tank Javelin missiles to Estonia as part of a larger contract with the Baltic NATO member and the U.S. Department of Defense.
The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn said in a statement on Thursday that "the shipment will continue to build upon Estonia’s defensive capabilities and further strengthens our nations’ strategic integration" within NATO, of which Estonia has been a member since 2004.
Australian court
to rule on cardinal
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's highest court will deliver its ruling next week on whether to overturn the convictions of Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic convicted of child sex abuse.
The 78-year-old Pell is one year into a six-year sentence for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral while he was the city’s archbishop in the late 1990s.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.