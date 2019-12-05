Senate passes aid to HBCUs
The Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan deal that would permanently restore funding to historically black colleges and universities and other schools that serve large shares of minority students.
The legislation also would simplify the federal form used to apply for student financial aid.
The amended bill has yet to go before the House.
3,000 sex assaults on Uber rides
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber, as part of a long anticipated safety report, revealed
that more than 3,000 sex-
ual assaults were reported
during its U.S. rides in 2018.
That figure includes 229 rapes across the company’s 1.3 billion rides. The ride-hailing company noted that drivers and riders were both attacked, and that some assaults occurred between riders.
Evacuation order lifted in chem fire
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials in the Texas coastal city of Port Neches lifted a voluntary evacuation order Thursday that was issued overnight because
of concerns about air
quality following a pair
of chemical plant explosi-
ons last week.
Officials issued the voluntary order for the city of roughly 13,000 late Wednesday after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected.
Jefferson County emer- gency management officials said the elevated levels did not pose a serious health risk but could cause dizziness, nausea, headaches or irritation to the eyes and throat.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.