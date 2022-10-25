From St. Peter to the SLA

Two decades after discovering her, Rachael Hanel presents the story of Camilla Hall
One afternoon in May 1974, scores of law enforcement officers surrounded a Los Angeles house where a small band of wanted criminals had holed up. The people inside called themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army, and they were a ragtag group of domestic terrorists wanted for crimes such as murder, bank robbery and, famously, kidnapping.
Among the SLA members who engaged in a shootout with police and federal agents that day was a particularly unlikely criminal. Her name was Camilla Hall, and she was a pastor’s daughter from St. Peter, an idyllic college town 1,800 miles away. Struck in the forehead by a police bullet, Hall died in the exchange, as did five other SLA members.
Rachael Hanel’s compelling new book, “Not the Camilla We Knew,” begins with a vivid account of that deadly confrontation, and from there, Hanel digs into the Hall family’s history to tell a story that has been neglected in the many accounts of the SLA’s brief, strange and violent spree.
Hall took to her grave some unanswered questions having to do with the central mysteries of her final months: How did she end up with a gun in her hand? How had she been radicalized? What had changed inside her?
As Hanel details in her carefully researched and engagingly crafted account, Hall was an idealist for most of her adult years. She had been a social worker and an artist. She had advocated for the rights of female municipal workers in the Bay Area. And then, somehow, she had served as a lookout while her comrades kidnapped the heiress Patty Hearst.
The Hearst case has, of course, been a subject of fascination for nearly 50 years, but it was not the kidnapping that led Hanel to Hall’s story. Rather it was the 1999 arrest of a St. Paul woman known as Sara Jane Olson, a former SLA member who had assumed a new name, enjoyed a new life and escaped the notice of law enforcement for 25 years. A report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune included a brief mention of Camilla Hall, whose story was nearly unknown in Minnesota, and a photograph of her.
That photo captivated Hanel, a Waseca native who was then a reporter at The Free Press in Mankato. She decided to check into Hall and write a story about her SLA involvement. And that was the beginning of a two-decade project that produced “Not the Camilla We Knew,” which will be published by the University of Minnesota Press in December.
“I feel like I had a book from the moment I saw her picture,” said Hanel, who is now a part of the creative writing faculty at Minnesota State University. “I knew there was a story there — that someone like her would’ve gotten involved with that.”
Early in her research, Hanel discovered the tragic history of the Hall family. Camilla was the third of four children born to George and Lorena Hall, and she was the only one who survived to adulthood. Her two brothers and one sister had all died as children or adolescents.
George Hall taught at Gustavus Adolphus College from 1938 to 1956, and Camilla attended elementary school in St. Peter before the family moved away. She later returned to town as a freshman at Gustavus, but she transferred to the University of Minnesota and never lived in St. Peter again.
Late in his life George Hall wrote an unpublished memoir, which he titled “I Remember Lorena — A Love Story.” Hanel found a copy of the manuscript among George’s papers stored in the Gustavus archives. The memoir and other documents in the archives provided a foundation on which she could begin to reconstruct Camilla Hall’s story.
Other accounts of Hall’s life would not be easy to find. Many of the people who knew her — and who might have explained her actions with the SLA — were long gone.
“That was a challenging part of the story, finding people who knew Camilla well — or at all,” Hanel said. “The people who would’ve been able to talk about her last months died with her.”
Hanel draws on letters, news accounts, academic papers, and interviews with people who knew Hall (including Sara Jane Olson, whom Hanel visited in prison) to tell her story. The book is written with empathy for Hall and her family, but it doesn’t dismiss or diminish the nature of the SLA’s crimes. Nor does it offer excuses for Hall’s participation in those crimes.
“I don’t think we can say for certain why she did what she did,” Hanel said. “She was the only one who could answer that.”
Nick Healy's column Lit Du Nord appears monthly in Mankato Magazine.