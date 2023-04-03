MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey player Brendan Furry signed a professional contract, the school announced Monday.
Furry signed with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.
Furry finished 2022-23 with 28 points (9-19—28). Over 111 career games, he recorded 85 points (27-58—85). Furry was one of MSU’s captains this season.
The Mavericks went 85-24-2 during Furry’s career. Furry won three MacNaughton Cups, two Mason Cups, qualified for three NCAA Tournaments and went to the Frozen Four twice. He played in the 2022 national championship game.
