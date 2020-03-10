ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus forward Caleb Anderson and Concordia goaltender Jacob Stephan were named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey Co-Players of the Year Tuesday.
Anderson, a junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., was the league's leading scorer with 14 goals and 24 points in conference play.
Gusties' junior defenseman Will LeNeave was also an all-conference pick.
GAC finished the season with a record of 11-12-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.