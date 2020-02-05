Rorman leads GA women to win

ST. PETER — Caitlin Rorman scored 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting for the Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball team in a 90-61 MIAC victory over Carleton Wednesday.

The Gusties had lost two straight games.

Anna Sanders finished with 22 points, going 5 of 5 from behind the arc. Paige Richert added 16 points and six rebounds.

GAC went 33 of 57 from the field, and 11 of 19 from 3-point range.

Gustavus Adolphus (15-5, 11-4) plays Saturday at St. Olaf.

