As a kid, walkie-talkies translated into hours of fun. As an adult, even with all the technological advances in communication, trying walkie-talkies again brings back great memories — and several practical uses. And history repeats itself with the fun it brings along.
I’m talking about Cobra Electronics RX680 Walkie Talkie, part of Cobra’s new line of recreational walkie-talkies, great for all uses and a valuable item to pack for summer vacations.
They are touted as perfect for outdoor activities like road trips, hiking, camping, backpacking and vacations, which is accurate. Often on cruise ships, I’ve seen families communicate with walkie-talkies since cell services aren’t available.
The RX680 has a waterproof design with an internal rechargeable battery for up to 18 hours of use. The range is listed as up to 38 miles, and you’ll have a choice of 60 communication channels (22 standard FRS channels and 38 pre-programmed channel/privacy code combinations). When choosing channels, you’ll want to select a free channel. It’s not a difficult decision. If the channel is clear from communication and there’s no other chatter to interfere with, it’s yours to use.
My testing with the Cobra walkie-talkie was with a friend; we were on our boats a distance apart. True, we could have used cellphones, but they were both used to play Bluetooth music over the boats’ sound systems. In the case of the walkie-talkies, they delivered an instant, clear response.
Trolling through some of the reviews on Amazon, various uses are mentioned, with some exciting benefits noted by people having great success with the Cobra Electronics RX680 Walkie Talkies. One review said they were great to use to set up K9 Search and Rescue dogs in the Rocky Mountains region.
Another company purchased the RX680s, so employees spread out cleaning apartments can communicate with each other around big office buildings and an apartment complex.
The RX680s have access to NOAA weather alerts and have a built-in LED flashlight. Each of the walkie-talkies weighs 1.26 pounds and measures 10.87-by-6.89-by-3.54 inches.
The Cobra RX680s come in a two-pack with a micro-USB cable, a two-port charging dock and belt clips for $99.95. The Cobra GA-SV01 surveillance headset is available for $19.99.
Cobra also released walkie-talkies designed for a variety of rigorous outdoor activities. And some are designed specifically for kids' lines.
Tribit’s StromBox Micro 2 Bluetooth speaker is described as small but mighty. Before the rugged speaker is powered up, it’s easy to see its ruggedness in a solid, portable 1.7-by-4-by-4-inch cubed body with rounded corners and ready for a summer vacation.
The StormBox Micro 2 has 10 watts of power and is built for on-the-go lifestyles, but it also makes a great desktop or portable poolside speaker. Inside is Bluetooth 5.3, enabling it to pair with up to eight devices, and the Party Mode feature lets it connect with another Tribit speaker for a stereo sound.
An IP67 rating makes it waterproof and dust-proof. The internal battery will run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. An integrated strap lets the speaker be attached to Jet Ski or bicycle handlebars, backpacks or a belt loop. You’ll have hands-free calls with speakerphone functionality in any area it's used.
As for sound, the speaker delivers a significant amount of punch and solid bass. While having it mounted on a street bike for a neighborhood ride, the sound was great at medium levels, and calls were heard, even in windy conditions. The audio experience can be customized with the free Tribit app (iOS and Android).
A multifunction button is on the front for pairing, music controls, answering calls and accessing voice assistants. Volume controls are on both sides of the multifunction button. A USB-C charging port is on the side, which also acts as a portable battery power bank with Tribit’s exclusive SmartID technology for charging other devices.
https://tribit.com $59.99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.