A lot of new products are out that aren't fancy but certainly make some of our everyday gadgets more productive.
This includes the Satechi Qi-wireless charging Magnetic Wireless Car Charger ($44.99), designed for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The easy-to-use charger is built to attach to air vents. Its clip-on design allows the charger to quickly change locations or vehicles.
Once attached, the iPhone clips on and off instantly but doesn't fall off while driving, even when hitting unexpected bumps or potholes. It has a USB-C port to attach the included USB-C cable (power adapter sold separately). While connected, you can angle the phone for GPS viewing while giving your iPhone a 7.5-watt charge, and Bluetooth connections work perfectly.
As stated on the Satechi site, if you use a MagSafe iPhone with the case, the Magnetic Wireless Car Charger will only work with MagSafe-compatible cases or will require our magnetic sticker (sold separately). Like most other wireless charging, it will not work with credit card or wallet phone cases.
Just because chargers look the same for home charging, they do not work the same. Satechi's latest for charging at home includes the Next Generation 30-watt USB-C GaN charger ($29.99). While it looks like the same chargers many of us have used for decades, what's inside and how it performs makes it stand out.
The tiny (1.8-by-1.53-by-1.06 inches, 1.5 ounces) yet powerful charger provides safe power (ETL and CE certifications) and has folding wall prongs to attached to any AC outlet. When you connect a USB-C cable, charging speeds are up to three times the speed of the original 5-watt chargers, which used to come with Apple products.
And finally (for now), Satechi has launched 10-inch and 2.6-foot USB4 C-to-C high cables (24.99, $29.99). The high-quality premium braided with nylon construction and an aluminum shell for a safe and low heat charge. They support power delivery charging up to 100 watts, data transfer up to 40 Gbps, and fast charging with compatible chargers.
Summer vacations are the perfect time for Catalyst's new Total Protection waterproof smartphone cases for iPhone 13 users. According to Catalyst, any summer vacation will benefit from the 6.6-foot drop-proof protection and the 33-foot waterproof rating, which is 500% higher than leading competitors.
The Total Protection case is fully sealed, making it submersible with an IP68 rating. While in this case, the touchscreen and all the phone functions are accessible, including a mute switch and MagSafe and Qi wireless charging.
A lanyard is included to keep ahold of the phone or attach it somewhere for security. But the Total Protection cases also have corner attachments to attach floating lanyards (sold separately). The case is washable with everyday soap and water.
Catalyst also protects the new Apple Watch Series 7 with the Active Defense Case. It provides protection for drops up to 10 feet and has 200 breathable vents, so it works in all sports apps, and Apple Watch features and activities.
The Apple Watch is designed with quick-release bands, so with your band off, snap the watch itself into the Catalyst Active Defense Case, which has raised edges to protect the screen. A breathable hypoallergenic silicone Sport Band securely holds the watch to your wrist and is built with an aqua drainage system.
It's Qi wireless charging compatible, fits wrists from 5.1 inches to 7.1 inches, and it's available for 41 and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 sizes.
www.catalystcase.com Total Protection case is $89.99 and available in marine blue or stealth black; the Active Defense Case is $49.99
