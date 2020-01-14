Even when it’s cold and wintery outside, it’s nice to look out the window and see more than a blanket of snow.
Something as simple as an empty metal chair frame in the garden gives me hope for spring. Yes, someday I will sit there again. Well, that’s partially true. I like to create sitting space, and look at sitting spaces, but seldom do I actually sit – there is just too much to do!
What unplant things do you like to add to your landscape and gardens? There are two main types of garden enrichments: tangible and intangible. Garden art, furniture, patio block, boulders, fountains, walls, steps, arbors, walkways, statues etc. are all tangible items that are made or created from materials. Garden art can be even more important during the off season when no plants are blooming.
Items that could be considered garden art can be a stack of flower pots, a rusty wheelbarrow, lattice work for vines, wind chimes, old tools hanging on the fence. Now you can reconsider what might look like a garden mess that didn’t get cleaned up to a living museum!
I have a small collection of old metal watering cans scattered in the garden that I used to bring in every fall. Now, they stay out all winter along with stacks of clay pots, and bird baths that are now winter bird feeders. Other items in my gardens are piles of rocks from my off-season adventures and large pieces of driftwood.
Staying with a main theme or type of whimsy is key to keeping harmony with your features. For instance, my garden whimsy is all old garden tools, with natural elements of stones and driftwood. They go beautifully together. Now, if I added a few plastic flamingos … get the idea?
Intangible items are sounds and feelings created by nature or the tangible items, such as the sound of water falling from the fountain you installed or the swish of the breeze through the garden grasses. The fragrance of the mid-summer blooms and the twinkle sound of wind chimes all add to the garden experience of sights and sounds.
Perennials and woody plants
While you contemplate purchasing new perennials or woody plants (trees and shrubs) for spring planting, don’t forget to verify the hardiness zone.
The USDA has created a map that indicates a zone number for each area of the country. Southern Minnesota is zone 4. North of the Twin Cities metro area it changes to 3 — a colder region. Zone 5 is south of us, and warmer.
When choosing perennials to purchase, on the plant tag, they should be at least zone 3 or 4. Be skeptical of catalogs that sell plants you haven’t seen around here, there may be a reason. You can always research the plant on line to see what other sources say about the hardiness zone of a particular plant.
I have seen identical plants listed as zone 3 and zone 5. That is a big difference in the plant survival world. Plants listed as hardy to any region, should survive in that winter climate without any additional winter protection. For instance, southern Minnesota is zone 4, and any plant listed in zone 4 should in most cases survive without additional winter protection.
What could go wrong?
Installing in the garden too late and roots do not have a chance to establish. What if winter arrives too quickly and plants have not acclimated yet like the Halloween blizzard? Perhaps, you decided to dig and divide too late in the season because you just couldn’t stop gardening!
Finally, plants could already have been too stressed out when planted or shallow rooted, like mums, and were starved for water. Even if plants are listed as zone 4, it doesn’t hurt to provide a little winter mulch the first year.
If you have a micro-climate you could experiment with zone 5 plants. A micro-climate is an area within an area where the climate conditions are different. For instance, you may have an area on the SW side of your home or garage that is protected from wind exposure and may benefit from some thermal heat off surrounding buildings in the winter. That area might actually be a climate zone 5.
You could cautiously experiment with zone 5 plants definitely using winter mulch.
Personally, I have always had climate zone 5 plant envy, sweet cherry trees, David Austin roses and so much more!
