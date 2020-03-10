I hope you had some outdoor time on Sunday and have started your spring to do list!
If you have never fertilized your yard and garden before – be brave and try it this year. Let’s chat about the types and how to use them.
Dry granular fertilizer is easily to use, but needs to be stored in a dry area or it can lump together over time. Be sure to follow the directions for PPE (personal protective equipment). Always wear gloves when handling dry fertilizer.
From now until early August is fertilizer season for veggie gardens, flower gardens and yards. By mid-August, stop applying fertilizers that would promote growth on perennial plants, as they are already starting to prepare for winter. The exception would be winterizers for turf.
In large turf or garden areas, dry fertilizer can be applied with a push behind drop spreader or a hand held crank type. In small areas, flinging a gloved handful at a time may work. In the vegetable garden, you can apply to the entire area before planting, then rake it in. This is best if done several weeks before planting so the fertilizer can start to dissolve and be useful to the plants.
After you have planted, you can side dress a row or individual plants with a little dry fertilizer – again raking it down between a row, or with a hand tool around a plant. Be careful that the dry fertilizer does not come into direct contact with the plants as it can burn the leaf tissue.
You can also use liquid fertilizers which can be applied directly to the plants, and mixed correctly will not burn the plants. For large areas, you can use a dispenser on the end of a garden hose that mixes the fertilizer as you apply it.
For individual plants, or container plants – mix up a small batch and apply by hand. Liquid fertilizer is available as a liquid or a water soluble dry product that you dissolve into water yourself.
Spring is a good time to fertilize trees.
Especially older trees that have often depleted the surrounding soil over the years. Trees are stuck in place for a long time and can only search so far for nutrients. Young trees generally should be fine, assuming they were planted in healthy soil.
There are a few ways you can apply fertilizer to trees.
One method is using fertilizer spikes that are hammered into the soil at random intervals. Seems simple enough, but is it effective?
Water generally moves down through the soil, not so much side-to-side. This would not be a preferred method as only roots nearby the spike will benefit. A better method for an evenly applied application would be to either spread a dry granular fertilizer or a liquid fertilizer.
For either of these methods, start first by wetting down the soil evenly over the entire area. If your soil is dry, and you start directly with liquid fertilizer, some may run off instead of soaking in. In the case of dry fertilizer, wetting first will help the granulars to stay in place when it is spread over the area. Then just a light sprinkle of water over the top.
The area to cover would be a circle out from the trunk, to the drip line or beyond. The dripline is the outer edge of the leafy canopy. Root zones can extend beyond the dripline as well. Most of the roots close to the trunk are the anchors roots, and the ones extended out are the feeder roots – the ones that can take up the nutrients and water.
When you are simply watering trees (not fertilizing), it is also best to take the hose and water down the entire root zone so the water soaks in more evenly. Then you can lay down the hose and let it trickle for 20-30 minutes and move it a few times per tree. With timers on our smart phones – no more excuses!
Newly moved trees that were spaded in, may need extra water for a couple of years to settle in. Most established trees will survive just fine without any extra water, but during drought it can be very beneficial. Fruit trees always benefit from that steady 1-2 inches of water per week, if you are hoping for quality fruit.
Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street May 2, 8 a.m. to noon. Are you a producer of food or crafts from your farmstead or homestead and live within a 40-mile radius of Mankato? The Mankato Farmers Market is now accepting applications for the 2020 season. You can apply on line at mankatofarmersmarket.com
