Towards the top of my garden project list was re-doing the sloped walkway area into my garden beds.
Every year the rain would rush down the slope, eroding the soil and depositing it on the sidewalk where the creeping thyme was happy to grow into it. So, every spring or fall, I could peel these huge patches of thyme and soil off the sidewalk and suddenly the walking space increased by 50%. Time to fix it.
Naturally, I timed this simple project — two people, one and a half hours.
First step was to hike out to the rock piles and find thick pieces of limestone — three wheelbarrows full was enough. Three rows of limestone were constructed across the slope to create a gradual step-down effect. The stones were barley dug in, only enough to straighten them up so the top surface was level.
The field stone — next to the downside of the slope — were shifted a bit to open up more space between them. This should allow for water flow off the side of the path as well.
The final step was to add the bark mulch. It looks great! Since no measurable rain has fallen, it’s hard to know if this fix will work. This was one of only two ways I could pull a wagon or push a wheelbarrow into the garden, so I was hesitant to add steppage to it.
The wheelbarrow smoothly moves right over the new limestone — no troubles. Three of my other entry points are a short stack of large limestone stair steps leading into the garden area. I love the look of limestone but it does have its problems over time.
Rough stone surfaces hold pockets of water that can expand and crack from ice. Over time, limestone can break off into flat, slabby pieces and be a little tricky to walk on. Or, it can get run into with the snow plow. Oops.
Nevertheless, I continue to use it because I love the look! One benefit of the rough surface is that it is not usually slippery like smooth stone can be. So perhaps next year, a project may be replacing a staircase. The staircases are about 20 years old, so they have lasted a long time already.
May frost
I hope you didn’t get your warm weather veggie garden frosted this past week. If you did, it is plenty early to start over.
Reminder: nighttime temps are consistently above 50 degrees, day temps are irrelevant unless they are also under 50 degrees. Lack of rain has been a big issue this spring. Those of you who consider watering a summertime sport are likely enjoying this drought.
I have seen folks on Facebook having issues with rhubarb and my asparagus is rather wimpy this year — likely lack of good soaking rains.
A few perennials still not peeking through here are Asclepias and Joe Pye Weed. Platycodon aka Balloon Flower and Baptisia aka Blue Indigo are just starting to peek through. Russian sage are still looking dead but I know it’s not. What I find amazing, is all of these plants are very large by midsummer, but as of now, they are 2-3 feet behind the peonies for height!
I broke an iris rule this week that I am willing to confess. In the past two weeks I have dug, split and re-planted about 80 iris pieces. Yes, me. I did it. Well … I had the time, they needed splitting.
If they don’t bloom this season — oh well, hundreds of their relatives will be and no one will ever notice! Normally, TB iris are divided in July through mid-August when they are in summer dormancy. Yes, I will report my results later this year.
Speaking of iris, I noticed someone must have hacked into my computer again as I received an invoice for new iris plants! This isn’t the first time this has happened! (smile)
The Mankato Farmers Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone's health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
- Stay home if you are sick
- Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
- Keep a 6-foot distance from others — don't mingle
- Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
- Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
- No onsite consumption of food
- Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
