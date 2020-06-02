Yes, my favorites are blooming and looking fantastic this year. Iris … of course.
I am reminded how quickly one iris rhizome can turn into a huge clump. A few of the large clumps that are older, are sporting a few less blooms this year.
Overcrowding can result in fewer blooms — a key indicator that it’s time to divide. No noticeable rot this year as in the last two springs. No digging out soft rot with a spoon and pouring on bleach. Well, guess it must have worked!
Mildew
A question at the Farmer’s Market this week about mildew on plants already!
Three main things that will help reduce the chance of getting mildew and leaf spot issues:
1. Choose plants that state they are mildew resistant
2. Always install plants that can be susceptible in an area with adequate air flow, ie. tomato plants several feet apart, not several plants in a foot (plant distancing)!
3. Use a fungicide as recommended on the container for control. Now is the time!
Not taking my own advice again, I already am noticing some leaf spot on young tomato plants — are you kidding me? In May?
Most leaf spot issues are soil borne and winter over from year to year in the soil. When it rains or you water, the soil splashes back on the lower leaves and the disease can start. Using straw mulch or plastic mulch material will help reduce the transfer from soil to leaves. Remove the lower leaves that are affected, and do not touch unaffected leaves until you wash your hands. We all are good at handwashing, right?
Weeds
Good timing can result in less weeds in the garden.
Take for instance the persistent purslane … evident today in my garden like a little reddish green carpet. Just starting to sprout, plants by the millions. Naturally, the way to start control besides spraying it is to shuffle hoe it. Now the trick to getting the most death after shuffle hoeing is to do it on a hot sunny day, and don’t water that area for several days.
Purslane is so prolific, given the littlest bit of water, the tiniest of pieces will start to root again. In some of my areas, the weeds are too tall to shuffle hoe, so I have to hand weed the tall guys first, then shuffle hoe the rest. Out trick the trickster weeds!
The weed — often ragweed — is tucked safely inside a desired perennial. To outsmart the tricky weed, if it can’t be pulled out, bend it to the side, halfway breaking the stem. Then holding it down with one foot if needed. You can spray it and it won’t bounce back up dripping spray on the good plant.
If you are trying to kill a perennial a weed, simply pruning it out or completely breaking it off won’t do the trick. It will be back! Hand pulling pigweed can be fun. It’s soft and pulls out easy … still my favorite of weeds. And the bonus is it doesn’t go to seed until late in the season so plenty of time to deal with it.
Weeds are likely the reason many gardeners throw in the shovel and give up on gardening. Two or three weeks of no weeding, and you likely won’t find your vegetable garden again. Be careful when pulling weeds around young vegetable plants. Pulling clumps of weeds at a time could result accidentally pulling out your young beans plants or other seeded vegetables.
My Preen experiment continues, and after the second shuffle hoeing of both identical beds, the bed with Preen is now showing significantly less weed growth then the non-Preened bed. Talking about, writing about and reading about weeds can seem rather boring. It is however a fact of gardening, that left unattended, will take down the garden in a hurry.
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone's health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
Stay home if you are sick. Send only one healthy family member to shop . Keep a 6-foot distance from others. Don't mingle . Make a list to expedite your shopping trip . Wash your hands often, stations will be set up . No onsite consumption of food . Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.