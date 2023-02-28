MANKATO — After leading the Bethany Lutheran men's basketball team to an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships, Pat Garvin has been named the league's coach of the year.
Drew Sagedahl, the UMAC tournament MVP, was named first team all-conference, and Jax Madson received second-team honors. Xavier Patterson Hunter Nielsen and Mason Ackley all were named honorable mention, and Nielsen and Ackley were selected to the All-Defensive Team. Thomas Datka received the UMAC Sportsmanship Award.
Kyle Kaemingk of Northwestern was named Player of the Year, Seth Royston from Crown was Defensive Player of the Year, and Blake Munson of Minnesota Morris was Rookie of the Year.
The Vikings (21-4, 12-2 in UMAC) play in the opening round of the NCAA III tournament Friday against Hope College at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
