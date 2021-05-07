MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran senior Hanna Geistfeld has been named to the All-America second team by D3hoops.com, the national organization announced today.
Geistfeld is the first All-American in the Bethany women’s basketball program and third in school history. Other Bethany All-Americans are Cody Hallahan (2010) in baseball and Max Busch (2019) in men’s soccer.
Geisfeld averaged a double-double this season (25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds) as the Vikings won their third-straight Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament championship and repeated as the UMAC regular-season champions. She became Bethany’s career leader in field goals and field goal percentage.
Geistfeld is a three-time all-conference player, two-time UMAC MVP, and a two-time first-team all-region by D3hoops.com.
