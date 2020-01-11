Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.