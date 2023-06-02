Part of me thinks it’s great Martha Stewart is the cover girl on this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Another part of me doesn’t agree.
When I saw the cover, I saw a vibrant and beautiful 81-year-old woman. It’s obvious there’s a fair amount of photoshopping going on, as well as possibly some cosmetic enhancements, as there tends to be in all celebrity photos regardless of age, but Martha still looks stunning.
But as I studied her trim figure and perfect blonde locks, all I could think was “Really? Do women have to compete with each other in that never ending who-looks-best contest for freaking EVER?” When we have moved to senior living centers, will we still be judging each other on how well, or on how not so well, we look even though by that point we’ll have enough candles on our birthday cake to set off the fire alarm? Enough already!
It all begins around middle school when it dawns on you that some girls apparently were sprinkled with gold dust at birth and blessed with ginormous wardrobes, hair that never frizzes, straight teeth and rich grandparents.
These girls stay the same throughout high school and college, always showing up for events perfectly coiffed and turned out no matter if it’s a field trip to a zoo or a royal christening. Even more maddening, this type of person rarely gives you the “eye” when you show up for the same field trip in sweatpants and clunky shoes, your hair frizzy and a KISS T-shirt that should have been turned into a dust cloth years ago.
They’re either too well brought up to make anyone else feel like a slob, or they don’t notice what anyone else has on because they’re busy thinking about what to wear to the next event on their social calendar.
I recall a movie where a woman was about to meet her daughter’s in-laws for the first time only to have her daughter pull a fast one and replace the meeting with the in-laws with a blind date.
“I’m not dressed for a blind date,” the mother moaned. “I thought I was meeting Paul’s parents and all I cared about was looking clean.”
An admirable goal. As long as you look clean, you should be able to get in anywhere. But as women everywhere know, being just clean often isn’t enough.
Back to Martha in her bathing suit with her enviably sculpted arms. Good for her and I mean that sincerely. If it makes her happy, that’s great. If it inspires other women of any age to take better care of themselves, that’s also a win.
However, how many hours a day would it take to get those arms without the help of a personal trainer and a live-in cook who only serves meals under 400 calories? Hours that might be more enjoyably spent doing something along the line of spending time with loved ones, reading a book or taking a bubble bath?
I hope women aren’t going to look at Swimsuit Martha, sigh deeply, and continue the lifelong battle of beating themselves up for not being Martha or Jennifer Lopez or any other beautiful celebrity, that battle most of us hoped would expire before we do.
A professor I once had used to say, “Sex, schmex, abi gezunt,” a Yiddish phrase that means “as long as you’re healthy, you can be happy.” I can’t recall how the sex part played into the conversation — he was a math professor so I’m really blanking on that connection — but he was right and to paraphrase him, I’d say, “Swimsuit, schwimsuit, abi gezunt.”
I’d also say, “You go, girl,” to Martha and every other 81-year-old woman — or man — who bares quite a bit of flesh on the cover of a magazine and looks incredible in the process. Good for them. And good for the rest of us who’d rather sit back and read the magazine instead of doing 10,000 biceps curls a day.
To each their own and please, let’s remember that the next time we’re tempted to compare biceps with anyone other than ourselves.
