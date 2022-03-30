What is a gardener to do with the piles of leftover garden debris?
Here are a few choices to mull over.
If your debris is dry, and you are allowed to burn — that is an option. When it’s done, you can rake the remains over the garden area and till it in or just leave on top and it will get worked in as you garden. Unless there are a ton of leaves from trees mixed in, it shouldn’t be that much from a vegetable garden. There may be some trace elements available in the debris, but it is minimal.
Wood ash would have more potash and trace elements, but unless you are adding a ton of it, it won’t change your soil ph. So, other than a fast way to remove the litter, there is no big organic benefit.
Another option is to haul it off to your local compost site. At designated sites, piles are routinely turned, breaking down the materials and creating humus, which is the final stage of compost. The heat created by working piles can destroy many insects and insect eggs, weed seeds and pathogens.
These two options are at the top of my list. The most important benefit of both is you have removed or destroyed the disease-infested vines and insect laden plants. The majority of our insect pests winter over in garden debris and soil. Some disease is also present in soil and others are transferred by wind, water and the gardener and their equipment.
The third way is to start your own compost pile. Most of us may have what is referred to as a “passive pile,” one that gets started with good intentions but seldom gets turned or watered and barely breaks down. Instead, all of it just sits there like a diseased insect hotel with mice as tenants.
Over 75% of the material needed for a working compost pile is carbon. This would be brown materials like leaves, bark, pine needles, dried grass from mowing or shredded paper. Only 25% or less of the heap should be green matter like dead plants or fresh grass clippings. A working pile needs to be turned regularly for aeration.
The final and worst thing to do is till all the old plant debris into the garden bed. There, I have said it again. Besides the Japanese beetle camping out recently, I have very few insect pests. I can attribute this to practicing clean cultivation.
For gardeners wanting the benefit of adding organic matter to the soil, consider getting a truck load of finished compost from the municipal sites. You can also grow your own annual green manure crops that can be tilled under — no insects and no disease!
Speaking of tilling — the last several years I had had a no-till approach and, so far, I have been noticing fewer weeds. Every time you till you are stirring up the weed seeds and bringing them to the surface to germinate.
Tilling does have its benefits of aerating the soil and loosening it up. If perennial weeds like dandelion and grasses are your problem, then you should eradicate the weeds before tilling. Solarization is somewhat effective; herbicides are more effective. Tilling up perennial weeds only accomplishes one thing — creating more weeds.
As the tines of a tiller chop up and spit out the dandelion root, you have just turned one plant into many. Vegetative propagation, my gardening friends!
One weed that wins the vegetative propagation in my garden is purslane.
Because it is so prolific, purslane is a tough weed to get rid of. When one of your common names is Mother of Millions, only trouble can follow. Spraying or daily hoeing is the only answer. Any tiny pieces of stem, root or leaf tissue left on the soil surface will be rooting in about a day.
When I find time to actually pull weeds, I prefer to place the weed pile on black landscape fabric I have in random areas of the garden. There, on that hot scorching material, those weeds and their seed development potential actually die, never to regrow.
