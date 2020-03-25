The Minnesota State High School League as suspended all spring activities, in accordance by a larger executive order Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz.
The actions were taken as the MSHSL monitors the coronavirus pandemic. No decision on cancelations of the entire season has been made.
The ban on activities includes practices, scrimmages and competitions. The suspension will be determined by the ability of schools to re-open, and on Wednesday, Walz announced that schools will continue distance learning through May 5.
The suspension of participation includes fine arts activities, such as speech tournaments, music contests, robotics and clay target.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.