On July 18, the Blue Earth County Board voted to require an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the 25-acre gravel-mining pit proposed for the community of Rapidan, which was reported in The Free Press on July 19. I was in attendance at this public hearing, along with several Rapidan residents.
I would like to address the concerns of Rapid residents of, “a disruption of the use and enjoyment of a county park, numerous area homes, as well as reduced property values.”
According to Minnesota’s Public and Private Nuisance Laws:
“A ‘nuisance’ is an activity that, in one way or another, affects the right of an individual to enjoy the use of a specified property. Generally speaking, the law recognizes two distinct types of nuisance. A ‘public nuisance’ is an activity (or a failure to act in some cases) that unreasonably interferes or obstructs a right that is conferred on the general public, such as the enjoyment of a public park or other public space. A public nuisance may also exist where there is a condition that is dangerous generally to members of the public (such as a health hazard) or in some way offensive to accepted community standards…”
Various laws address both public and private nuisances.
The right to quiet enjoyment is the law, not merely a privilege, and is enforceable by law. The statement of the Blue Earth County Board that, “The concerns aren’t born out by the facts and studies," I believe is in error. Homeowner’s property rights reign supreme over industrial proposals to inflict a community with conditions which impose upon and threaten their rights.
The very last thing that the residents of Rapidan, and many hundreds of concerned persons living in the general vicinity, want, is a noisy, dusty, polluting, public eyesore of an open mining pit encroaching on their homes and properties.
It will disrupt and impact the enjoyment of their pristine and beautiful community, considerably devalue their homes and raise property taxes to pay for damages to the roads.
This proposal needs to be expunged!
Glen T. Stockton
Madelia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.