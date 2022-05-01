AUSTIN — An Austin woman is facing several counts of burglary and theft.
April Taylor Arends, 27, of Austin, has been charged with 12 felony counts of burglary and theft and one gross misdemeanor count of theft.
She made her first appearance in Mower County District Court on Thursday.
The case surrounds a January incident that included several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue NW.
According to the court complaint, Austin Police were called to the residence at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 for a burglary complaint.
A male at the home had reported that someone had been in the residence and that they had taken several firearms, with cases, and a compound crossbow.
He told police that he had returned home that day at around 4 p.m. and had found the back door open and his dogs outside.
Upon entering the home he had found that the firearms were missing from his gun safe.
He also said that he had found several drawers open, bed moved and additional guns missing in his bedroom.
The subject told police that Arends had recently moved out of the home and was the only other person that knew the location of the weapons.
