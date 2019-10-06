NORTHFIELD — St. Olaf scored a pair of goals in the final 28 minutes and defeated Gustavus Adolphus 2-1 in an MIAC women’s soccer game on Sunday.
Katie Ashpole scored the lone goal for the Gusties, giving them a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. Taylor Hemme assisted on the goal.
St. Olaf’s Tessa Anderson tied it in the 63rd minute, and Rachel Tanner scored the game-winner with 1:56 remaining in the game.
St. Olaf attempted 18 shots to Gustavus’ 16. Ashley Becker made eight saves for the Gusties.
Gustavus (2-8, 1-4 in MIAC) will travel to Wisconsin La Crosse on Wednesday.
