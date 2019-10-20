ST. PETER — Raphael

Cattelin scored Gustavus’ lone goal on Sunday in a

2-1 nonconference loss to Wartburg at the Gustavus field.

Cattelin scored in the game’s 11th minute off an assist from Nolan Garvin.

Wartburg’s Edvin Rizvic tied the game a minute later and Kevin Duque scored the game-winning goal in the the 82nd minute.

Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made two saves in the loss. Bo McMahon made three saves for the winners.

Gustavus (12-3) plays again Saturday at Concordia-Moorhead.

