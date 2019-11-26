ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus goaltender Robbie Goor was named MIAC men’s hockey athlete of the week for his play in last weekend’s conference series split with then-No. 7 Augsburg.
The junior stopped 41 shots and allowed one even-strength goal in a 3-1 loss on Friday. On Saturday, Goor made 20 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Auggies.
Goor is the first Gustavus men’s hockey player to earn an MIAC weekly award since goalie John McLean in 2015.
Gustavus is off until a Dec. 6-7 conference series against St. Mary’s.
