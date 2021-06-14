ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus College Department of Athletics has chosen nine individuals for induction into its Athletics Hall of Fame: Beth DeLaRosby (2005, swimming & diving), Doug Espenson (2005, basketball), Tara Houlihan Whiting (2006, tennis/volleyball), Bobby Kroog (2006, soccer), Audrey Lenoch (2006, softball), Lyndsey Palen Crossley (2006, tennis), Amanda Parker (2005, gymnastics), Ben Sherer (2006, baseball) and Tom Thorkelson (1970, coach).
DeLaRosby was a five-time All-American, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle at the 2004 NCAA meet. She led the team to MIAC championships in 2002 and 2004
Espenson, a Mankato East grad, led the men’s basketball team to two MIAC championships and four appearances at the NCAA tournament, including a national runner-up finish in 2003. Espenson was named the 2004-05 MIAC MVP and ranks 12th in program history with 1,281 points.
Houlihan Whiting won consecutive NCAA titles in doubles in 2005 and 2006 with partner Lyndsey Palen Crossley, and was a five-time All-American. She also was an All-MIAC volleyball player and graduated as the school record holder with 1,226 digs.
Bobby Kroog is the only three-time All-American in program history and was the 2005 MIAC Player of the Year. Kroog, a midfielder, guided the Gusties to two MIAC championships and three NCAA tournament appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 2005.
Lenoch earned three-America honors at three different positions for Gustavus softball. Lenoch, an infielder, was the second player in program history to earn All-MIAC honors all four seasons and ranks in the program’s top-five in nearly every offensive category.
Palen Crossley won consecutive NCAA titles in women’s tennis doubles in 2005 and 2006 with Houlihan Whiting and was a four-time All-American. Palen Crossley earned the 2006 Arthur Ashe Award and Chris Evert Award.
Parker was a two-time national champion gymnast (2004 all-around and vault) and nine-time All-American. She won the 2002 Honda Award as the Division III female athlete of the year in gymnastics and was awarded the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in 2005.
Sherer earned three all-conference honors and was the 2004 MIAC Player of the Year. Sherer, a first baseman, ranks in the program’s top-10 in nearly every offensive category after playing in 156 games.
Thorkelson has coached 54 All-Americans and five national champions in throwing events since starting as an assistant track & field coach in 1985. Thorkelson was the head coach from 1999-2009 and capped his tenure at the helm with a sixth-place finish at the 2009 women’s national meet.
The selection of the inductees is made by the Gustavus Hall of Fame Board, which is an 11-member group consisting of current athletic administrators, former coaches and alumni. Individuals eligible for induction into the Gustavus Athletics Hall of Fame are athletes, coaches and benefactors.
This Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, following the football game against St. John’s at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.