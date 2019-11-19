NEW ULM — Caitlin Rorman scored 14 points and Marisa Gustafson scored 11 on Tuesday as the Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team defeated Martin Luther 94-26 in a nonconference game.
The Gusties, who shot 57.1 percent from the field while holding the Knights to 17.6 percent, led 47-11 at halftime.
Marnie Wagner had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Gusties. Gabby Bowlin had four assists and four steals.
For the Knights, Emily Witkowski scored six points. Kortney Behnke had six rebounds.
Gustavus (2-0) will host Macalester at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Knights (0-5) will travel to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to play Holy Family on Friday and Mount Mary on Saturday.
