BLOOMINGTON – The No. 25-ranked Gustavus Adolphus men’s golf team finished strong at the Twin Cities Classic on Monday at Minnesota Valley Country Club, shooting 292 and holding on for a victory in the 19-team tournament.
The Gusties shot a 72-hole total of 877 (294-291-292-877), 18 strokes ahead of second-place St. Thomas.
Jacob Pedersen shot an even-par 73 on Monday and finished in a tie for first place at 215 (71-71-73). Gage Stromme of Concordia-Moorhead shared medalist honors.
Gustavus' Ben Hauge jumped 10 spots in the final day to finish third at 219 (75-73-71). Max Ullan carded rounds of 76-71-76 for a 10th-place tie at 223, and Carter Czichotzki posted a 72 in the third round to complete the Gusties’ scorecard.
Gustavus now competes in the three-day MIAC Championships, which begin Saturday at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.