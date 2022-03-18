MIDDLEBURY, VT — The Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team was down 1-0 early in the semifinals of the national tournament Friday.
The Gusties trailed for less than a minute and never trailed again.
Gustavus downed Plattsburgh St. 5-1 to advance to the national championship.
After Plattsburgh scored at 1:21 of the first, GAC's Molly McHugh answered at 2:06 on assists from Kristina Press and Hailey Holland.
Holland scored the eventual game-winning goal at 13:25 of the first, and the Gusties never looked back.
Press and Brooke Power scored second-period goals at 2:56 and 8:22, respectively. Hannah Gray added an insurance goal early in the third.
Shots on goal favored the Gusties 35-16. Katie McCoy made 15 saves to get the victory. Press and Holland each finished with a goal and two assists.
Gustavus (25-3-2) plays Middlebury for the national championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.