LA CROSSE, WIS. — The Gustavus Adolphus women's soccer team was shut out by Wisconsin-La Crosse on Wednesday, falling 2-0 in the nonconference match.
The Eagles scored one goal in each half, with Maddy Fennessy scoring in the 38th minute and Sophie Amundson scoring in the 90th minute.
Goalkeeper Shannon Quinn stopped all three Gustavus shots. Gustavus keeper Ashley Becker made six saves, allowing one goal. Abby Goodno allowed the other goal.
Gustavus (2-9) plays Saturday against St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
