JORDAN — Jacob Pedersen finished second individually and helped the Gustavus Adolphus men’s golf team to a second-place finish at the MIAC championship, which concluded Monday at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Pedersen finished the 54-hole tournament with a 2-over 218. Teammate Max Ullan also made all-conference honors, tying for fifth with a 5-over 221. The Gusties had a team score of 28-over 892 (301-301-290).
St. Thomas won with a 14-over 878, led by champion Emmet Herb, who shot a 5-under 211.
Men’s soccer: The Gusties shut out Buena Vista 3-0 in a nonconference game at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Nolan Garvin, Palden Choesang and Will Richards scored Gustavus’ goals.
Wesley Sanders made one save in 73 minutes of action.
The Gusties (8-2) will host St. Olaf at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Minnesota State
Men’s golf: Minnesota State is tied for eighth place after the first day of the 20-team Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Mavericks shot a 284 and a 304 in the first two rounds. The tournament continues today.
Women’s golf: The Mavericks are 15th in the 23-team Midwest Classic in Warrensburg, Missouri, shooting a 325 in the first round. Alissa Carlson aced the 125-yard par 3 18th hole. The tournament continues today.
