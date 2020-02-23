ST. PETER — Oscar Wikstrom’s third-set tiebreaker victory propelled the No. 20 Gustavus Adolphus men’s tennis team to a dramatic 5-4 win over No. 11 Kenyon in the seventh place match of the ITA Division III National Team Indoor Championship on Sunday. The Gusties are now 4-2 overall, while the Lords drop to 4-3.
Gustavus also got wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and from Indraneel Raut at No. 3 singles and Nick Aney at No. 4. Aney won in three sets.
The Gusties (4-2) next host Grinnell and Augustana on Saturday.
