Habiba Rashid

Age: 30
Occupation: Associate director of Minnesota Council Of Churches
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I have four kids in the district
Do you have prior civic service experience? As an associate director, building consensus bringing people together from different experiences and backgrounds is my life work.
Why are you running for School Board?
As a parent, community member, and organizer, I understand the importance of quality education. I know with my experiences I can assist in curating an environment that champions different perspectives and allows for meaningful and effective conversations to occur. At the same time building the consensus necessary to govern for the benefit of our students and families.
I strongly believe all students and parents deserve a leader who is transparent, effective, and committed to bettering our community. Through building trust, integrity, and respect we can cultivate an environment that is safe, welcoming, and accessible for all students.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
While we are living and learning to navigate amidst the pandemic, I am strongly focused on ensuring students, families, and educators are equipped with the necessary tools and resources needed. I know that the consequences of the pandemic will affect us for years to come so my number one priority is ensuring all students have access to quality education and that we assist all students to ensure they do not fall through the cracks.
I also want to cultivate an environment that allows for monthly discussions to occur with myself and the community with any concerns they may have.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
As a district one major thing I have heard from students is the lack of representation with our educators. I believe as a district that is growing more diverse we must work hard to hire more educators of color to reflect the students we are serving.
We must also make it a point to be more transparent with students and families we serve and ensure they all have access to necessary information by making it more multilingual.
Lastly, we must stay persistent in supporting our teachers and providing them with the tools and resources they need.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
As we navigate through the pandemic as a district we will face many challenges from what seems to be an increase in achievement gaps, budget shortfalls, and the long term impact of COVID-19. We must be certain to elect a board that is willing and ready to address these challenges.
As a parent, community member, and organizer, I have been closely following the changes occurring within our district. I will have the ability to build on the good work of my predecessors and be a leader who listens to understand complex issues, learns from others, and is committed to collaboration.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Racial and socioeconomic inequities are systemic and being that we are living in a state with some of the largest racial disparities within the nation our district in itself isn't immune.
As a women of color I'm pleased that our district is beginning to address these inequities with the Minnesota Equity Education Partnership. However, I also firmly believe to get to the root of the problem we will also need to not only look at policies but begin centering individuals most impacted by these policies.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
I would support a referendum for a new school and building improvements depending on the need for it. I am a leader who takes cost seriously and understand the impact it has on the community. So, if I were elected I would support a referendum based on the need and the thoughts of our community.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
During this pandemic everything has changed. We have entered into a phase of consistent learning and unlearning to help our students. We are being challenged in our homes and schools to adapt to new ways of teaching and learning that incorporate high achievement for all students. The district I believe has taken the necessary precautions needed to ensure our students have the tools and support they need for distance learning as well as returning safely for in class learning.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Coming from the nonprofit sector I have experience with budgeting and prioritizing the needs of the community. I understand and know how to improve complex issues. This provides me with the foundation and understanding needed throughout this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.