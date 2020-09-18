Earlier this year, I contacted the office of Congressman Jim Hagedorn voicing concerns over how rural Critical Access Hospitals were on the hook to offset loan forgiveness funds received through the Paycheck Protection Program and Provider Relief Funds on Fiscal Year End Medicare Cost Reports.
Without further clarification from the federal government, Critical Access Hospitals could have lost as much as 35 to 60% of the funds we received through Health and Human Service Grants.
Congressman Hagedorn took swift action and led a bipartisan letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who agreed with him and updated to include the critical clarification for rural hospitals.This new guidance aligns directly with the congressman’s suggestions by ensuring that rural medical providers will not be required to report CARES Act funds as revenue on their Medicare Cost Reports.
I want to say how much I appreciate Congressman Hagedorn’s leadership and commitment to Minnesota rural Critical Access Hospitals during this pandemic. Rural hospitals are struggling to stay financially viable during these difficult times.
Secretary Azar’s decision to not include the income from the CARES Act on the Fiscal Year End Medicare Cost Reports will prevent us from experiencing Medicare reimbursement reductions. This will give rural hospitals like ours the financial support we need to continue to care for our patients and fight the COVID-19 virus.
Jeff Mengenhausen
Chief Executive Officer
MadeliaCommunity Hospital & Clinic
