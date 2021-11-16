MANKATO — Mankato West linebacker Ryan Haley was named one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Football award.
Haley leads the West defense with 68 solo tackles and 53 assists, including 33 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He also had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Haley has also rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Other nominees are Chaska running back Jack Boyle, running back/linebacker T.J. Chiabotti of North Woods, quarterback Connor Develice of Andover, running back/linebacker Eli Gillman of Dassel-Cokato, lineman Lucas Heyer of Hill-Murray, receiver Kristen Hoskins of Alexandria, running back Derrick Jameson of Maple Grove, running back/safety Emmett Johnson of Holy Angels, and quarterback Drew Kittleson of Blooming Prairie.
The Free Press
