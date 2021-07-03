BISMARCK, N.D. — Will Hanafan’s two-run single in the top of the ninth inning was the game-winner as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Bismarck 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday.
The MoonDogs (23-9) finished the first half of the season in second place in the Great Plains West Division.
Preston Clifford had two hits and an RBI, and Cole Andavolgyi had a two-run single. Evan Berkey hit a solo home run.
Vince Reilly pitched the ninth inning to get the victory.
The MoonDogs play at Bismarck on Sunday, starting at 4:05 p.m.
